New pizza spot in Deadwood attracts all food lovers

In 2013, Burnouts Pizza started as a mobile food truck that drove across the country giving people a piece of the pie.

Now they open their doors in Deadwood.

"We really weren't looking to go back into a storefront we really liked our little mobile box but it just all came together and it was like we couldn't say no," says Ashley and Shawn Miller, the owners of Burnouts Pizza.

Burnouts Pizza came to the community on March 1st. After the first month in business, they've learned a lot, but the feedback has been nothing but great.

"The locals are extremely welcoming, everybody loves it, it's a great outcome so far," says the Millers.

And the locals love the food.

"We just tried the 605 pizza that they're letting everybody sample and I mean it's pretty good. They had elk and bison in it and I really enjoyed it. Enough that I got a pizza for myself," says Dustin Price a Burnouts Pizza customers.

If you're wonder where they got their name; it isn't just for bikes being well known in the Black Hills. It's in remembrance for their late childhood friend who died 8 years ago, who loved doing burnouts in his bike.

"He wasted more tires than anybody I ever met. That's where we got our name and the color of our food truck is actually the color of his car before he died," says the Millers.

There's a lot of love in this restaurant and love of people and a love for food.

The Burnouts Pizza food truck isn't far though. It sits in Hot Springs and is open everyday of the week.