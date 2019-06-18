New parking meters should be in use early July

New parking meters are being shipped to Rapid City... and they should be operational by the beginning of July.

The physical transition for the new parking system is already taking place. Timed areas now limit parking to two hours with various parking zones indicated by street signs. In the core Downtown area, posts have been installed to prepare for the new meters.

Long Range Planner for Rapid City, Sara Hanzel, says it should take a few weeks for all of the meters to be installed. For people looking to purchase a permit for certain zones they can do that now on the city's website. These permits are expected to help avoid the "three hour shuffle" as some downtown business owners call it, and open up centrally located spots to help tourists.

"The people that are downtown actually working, we don't want them taking prime real estate that visitors could be using to spend their out of town money. So we want to make sure we have good parking for employees of downtown and they aren't taking prime spots away from visitors," says Julie Jensen, president and CEO of Visit Rapid City.

People in the downtown area should be aware of *where* they are parking during this transition.

For more information about parking downtown you can visit the IPS website here.

