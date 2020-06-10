New organic market in Custer

There's a new market in the town of Custer offering healthier and more organic options for customers.

Despite the pandemic, a new business is open to greet in customers.

The market is next door to Black Hills Burgers and Bun as the owners to the burger joint also own the market.

From canned goods to refrigerated items, Wild Spruce Market is offering organic foods.

But some of those labels are marked local like honey, spices, kombucha and what's on tap.

"The less that has to travel, the fewer people it has to go through being handled, the better it is, especially honey. With the local honey, with the local pollen and stuff is going to help with allergies more and things like that. So, many reasons to support local," Wild Spruce Market Manager Lindsay Percival said.

Wild Spruce Market is open 7 days a week from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

They offer alley way pickup if customers want to social distance.