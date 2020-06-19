New museum presents world-class discovery; kids get free fossils

A museum that will make your jaw drop-- with some of the largest jaws in the world-- is opening in Hot Springs on Saturday.

"I want to tell everyone, you know, this town is known for mammoth but there's a new elephant in town," Frank Garcia, the co-owner of World Fossil Finder Museum says. And the new elephant Frank is referring to is actually the greatest female mastodon discovered in the world.

"We've got the biggest tylosaurus that I found in Edgemont six years ago on Halloween, and that turns out to be the longest, biggest, best tylosaurus, swimming reptile, ever found." And Frank is paying tribute to his wife with this finding...with a little bit of humor. "I named it after her, Debby Sue, and when you see the mouth and the teeth and all that, that's what she looks like when she gets up early in the morning."

Frank is actually a well-known fossil finder and used to work for the Smithsonian Museums, and he has discovered a world-class site decades ago. "The world's richest, earliest, ice age site, which I discovered in 1983 in Tampa Bay Florida."

Frank says this building is a gift from his daughter, and realizes that this weekend is Father's Day, and with the museum finally opens on Saturday, which, in a way, shows the loving support from his family. "On June the 20th is our grand opening, from 9-6, free fossils for children." Also a navy veteran, he offers free admissions for veterans on Wednesdays. Frank wants to invite people to witness some of the world's best fossils in this unique museum in Hot Springs.

