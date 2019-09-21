New mural brings some color to Spearfish

Spearfish gets an extra splash of color with a new mural added on the side of the Black Hills Salt Cave and Spa building.

After 24 gallons of paint and 48 hours of work, "Layers of Spearfish" mural proudly shines.

The idea came from art students at Black Hills State University a year and a half ago.

A design group collected information from locals about what they appreciated the most about Spearfish.

500 people including students from the university, K-12 Spearfish, K-12 Belle Fourche and members of the Spearfish Health and Rehabilitation Center helped paint the masterpiece.

Nature, seasons and Native American roots were the common answers.

Therefore, vibrant colors and a single white buffalo stand out in the mural.

"To show homage to the first peoples. The story of the white buffalo being a positive thing, if there's a white buffalo it's a good sign. That seemed to be a very prominent story that came along," Black Hills State University Professor of Art Desy Schoenewies said.

Art grants and donations from Matthew's Opera House paid the $10,000 bill for the mural.