New motocross track kicking up dirt at Buffalo Chip

This summer, a new addition will be at the Buffalo Chip; a motocross course. Right down the road from the iconic Buffalo you'll see the terrain ready for racers.

"On a scale of one to ten as far as a huge world class type of track, this is a ten," says Micky Dymond, a three-time national motocross champion.

The Buffalo Chip is a massive campground, where people come with their motorcycles to the rally but the Chip is hoping to draw in a different crowd with their motocross track.

"Kids and families and amateur and pros all need a place to practice and compete especially if they're going to be champions," says Daymon Woodruff with the Buffalo Chip.

The terrain on the track already has elevation and hillsides, making it the perfect spot for dirt bike racing.

"The first time we had bikes on the new course was yesterday and it really is a work in progress but it's a lot to work with. We're happy with what we've got and we know we can even improve on this," says Dymond.

The track's design team was largely made up of nationwide motocross champions, including Jeff Ward.

"To have that tied to it, it's the vocal point of attention and curiosity and I think that's what you need with sponsors to grow an event and we definitely have that here," says Jeff Ward, a seven time national motocross champion.

The grand opening for the Buffalo Chip motocross track will be August 5th during the rally.