New monument is up at Veterans Memorial in Spearfish

A new perpetual wall is now up at Indian Springs Park in Spearfish, in honor of active military members and those who have served.

The Spearfish Veterans Monument tried to get the wall up last year, but due to the weather it had to be pushed back.

The memorial features over a thousand names, and some names go all the way back to the Spanish-American war in 1898.

The monument is funded by the residents and City of Spearfish and future additions could be on the way according to veteran Doug Henwood.

"Every year we'll have a dedication. Put a new wall up and dedicate names on this wall until it's full and we will move to the next wall and just continue doing that," says Henwood. "We want to finish off all five walls and get the monument up."

On Sept. 7, the Spearfish Veterans Monument will be having a dedication ceremony and encourages everyone to come.