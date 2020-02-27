New medical spa at the Rushmore Mall offers non-traditional spa treatments

If you're in need of a posh day for your upcoming vacation or just need some health improvements and don't want to go to the clinic, the newly-opened BeautyMed spa is for you.

BeautyMed opened nearly two weeks ago in Rapid City at the Rushmore Mall.

Since it is run by certified medical staff, the spa offers traditional services like facials, but also offers non-traditional options such as IV vitamin drips and injections that cater to your body's needs.

Other services offered include treatments to kill fat cells and botox - which can help with migraines, sweating, and wrinkle production on all areas of the body.

Certified Nurse Practitioner and Owner of BeautyMed, Nic Yost, said her emphasis is prevention with the goal of improving quality of life.

"I do a lot of functional medicine here. When you can treat something that someone has an insecurity about and they've had it for their whole life, it's life changing. If you can improve someones quality of life, again, it's life changing," said Yost.

Yost said in the past, she had to drive to Denver to get the medical treatments she needed from health issues that affected her appearance and now wants to help others.

For more information on services and treatments offered at Beauty Med Spa or to schedule an appointment, click here.