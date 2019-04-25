New life for LaCroix?

The old LaCroix Links golf course could be getting new life.

The golf course was closed when the YMCA decided to not renew their lease for the property back in December of 2017. Since then the land has sat unused.

Next week the public works committee will take up a proposal that would allow the parks department to turn the former golf course into a 12-hole disc golf course.

Parks Division Manager Scott Anderson says they are still in the planning stage, but they want to develop a multi-use area. He says the current plan would also add space for a walking path, community garden and open areas for sports use.

“It's kind of unprecedented to have a piece of property like that for us to develop into a multi-use area,” Anderson said. “Right now, there's really nothing like it in Rapid City.”

The park would also have the option to add an additional six holes of disc golf for more competitive play.

The push for a new disc golf course comes from members of the Black Hills Disc Golf Club who have been championing the idea ever since LaCroix shut down.

“It's just a game changer just to have another course,” said Michael Calabrese, a former president of the club and member of the Park and Recreation Advisory Board.

“To have one located on the south and east side of town so folks that live this way don't have to travel 25 minutes to Jackson Park in order to play the game they love would be amazing,” Calabrese said.

He suggests other, smaller, towns have more disc golf courses and the Rapid City area hosts one of the most active organizations in the region.

“We recently had an event out here to envision what disc golf looks like out here at LaCroix,” Calabrese said. “We played 18 holes and with a weeks notice we had 36 people show up. People drove in from Gillette and Chadron just to come play here because they're excited about what this represents for disc golf here in the Black Hills and Rapid City.

If all goes as planned, Anderson says they hope to have construction done by the end of summer.