New kennels for our furry friends at The Humane Society of the Black Hills

The Humane Society of the Black Hills is always there to rescue animals while also making sure they have a comfortable space until they find a new home.

The humane society of the Black Hills is going through a significant renovation project. And soon, all of the kennels will be replaced.

The Kennel Project has been in the making for about a year and couldn't be done without planning and fundraising.

"A piece of our future. It's just the direction we're going. We're getting better. We're getting more up to date," says the executive director of the Humane Society of the Black Hills, Jerry Steinley.

The remodeling of the kennels will bring along a newer look and a more calming experience for the dogs while they wait for their new homes.

"They see some regular wear and tear. A lot of them are broken. So these kennels are going to be totally different models. A little more soundproof, and they're all covered for those jumping beans we sometimes have," says the volunteer coordinator, Caitlin Ausmann.

This won't only provide the dogs with a better space; it will also help the public.

"They will be able to see, but not reach in and put fingers in and disturb the animals and bother them that way," says Steinley.

And for the dogs that are still waiting to find their forever homes, they will continue to stay at the Humane Society during the project or go to foster homes.

"We're going to do it in pieces, so we still have room for the dogs that are still with us. So we'll take out half of the kennels now and the half on Tuesday, November 5," says Ausmann.

And during the renovation project, dogs will be 50% off until Monday, November 4.

By November 7, the new kennels should be in which will allow crews to install them.