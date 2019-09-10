New gated parking in downtown Rapid City

In less than a minute the Rapid City City Council voted to sign a lease with the Hotel Alex Johnson.

Right now the hotel uses 70 spots in the city parking garage next to Main Street Square but worked out a deal where the hotel would get gated parking that will need key access for the hotel employees and guests.

In return the hotel will pay for the 66 spots at double the current rate of what a normal person would have to lease it for.

Pauline Sumption is a finace officer for the city of Rapid City

"Just excited that we can get a partnership done like this and it will help both the city and Alex Johnson," says Sumption.

The parking spots will be located on the upper portion of the ramp.