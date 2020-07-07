Advertisement

New faces take their seats on the Rapid City Council

(KOTA)
By Alexus Davila
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Out with the old and in with the new. Two Rapid City council members stepped away from their positions to welcome the two newly-elected council members to take their spots.

Jason Salamun and Pat Jones raised their hands during the sware in to officially instate them as the new Rapid City council members.

Salamun reclaims his spot on the council as he served in the past from 2016 to 2019. He will represent Ward 3.

Pat Jones is a new face as he takes his seat as a representative for Ward 1.

Becky Drury and Chad Lewis received an award from Mayor Steve Allender and followed the moment with a final goodbye.

"I always do respect the fact that we are up here doing this. We are going through a very,very unusual time. A very new time, a hard time for everybody. This COVID thing know one knows--it's called a novel virus for a reason. It's all brand new. We learn as we go. We all made mistakes, or people think we made mistakes. We're just doing our best,” Chad Lewis, former Rapid City Council Alderman said.

Laura Armstrong was reelected as Council President and Lance Lehman is now the new Council Vice President succeeding Chad Lewis.

The term for each position is one year.

