New data shows COVID-19 testing in 65 of 66 SD counties

South Dakota reports another 100 confirmed COVID-19 infections in the state; 92 of those cases in Minnehaha County. There are no new deaths.

For the first time, released data includes how many tests have been conducted in each county that were negative. However, there are 933 negative tests that have not been assigned a county.

The new negative test numbers do show that all but one of South Dakota’s 66 counties had at least one person tested for COVID-19. Perkins is the only county where testing wasn’t done. Harding County had one tested and Ziebach had two.

Once again, there are no new coronavirus infections West River; and 457 people across the state have recovered.

