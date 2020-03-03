New coal mine might operate near Sheridan

Wyoming officials have determined that an application for a permit for the state's first major new coal mine in decades is technically complete.

The Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality's determination helps clear the way for Ramaco Carbon's proposed mine north of Sheridan. After a 60-day public comment period, department Director Todd Parfitt will decide whether to issue the permit for the surface mine.

Ramaco seeks the coal to research turning coal into carbon-based products. The company first applied to mine in 2014.

The Casper Star-Tribune reports local residents and a landowners' group still worry the mine would cause subsidence and groundwater problems.