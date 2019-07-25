New charges against former Rapid City Catholic priest

A former Rapid City Catholic Priest accused of stealing from church collections is now facing more federal charges.

Federal prosecutors filed a superseding indictment against Marcin Garbacz this week, adding five counts of making and subscribing a false tax return.

Father Garbacz was already charged with wire fraud, money laundering and transportation of stolen money.

The old indictment says Garbacz made deposits into his personal bank account totaling $150,000 between 2012 and 2018.

The new indictment ups that figure to $250,000.

The new indictment also says Garbacz received gross income of about $235,819 between 2013 and 2017 by stealing cash donations from various parishes while employed as a pastor for the Diocese of Rapid City.

He's scheduled for an initial appearance on the new charges on Monday.

