New businesses will replace the old K-Mart

Some businesses are closing in Rapid City.

Hani Shafai is the President of Dream Design.

"We're seeing a transition from just having places with a lot less quality into places that are higher quality," said Shafai.

And others are taking their places.

"So a lot of the weaker businesses can not sustain that and we are seeing a lot stronger businesses moving in," said Shafai.

And one location ready to see new business is Dakota Market Square, the former Kmart

"There is a lot of work that is happening inside, regardless if it is environmental cleanup or demo or stuff like that and we started putting up walls. Hopefully, we start actually putting up walls and partitions, hopefully, next week."

The former Kmart will be split into three new businesses slated to open this summer which will feature a health and beauty store, a grocery store, and a fitness center and the inside is only half the transformation.

The outside of the entire building will be redone in a more modern style.

There are plans for a car wash in the parking lot and Shafai says this is just the beginning .

"We're being discovered not just by the tourists, but also for other businesses that feel that the quality of life here is really good," said Shafai.