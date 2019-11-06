A new bunion removal procedure is helping people get on their feet quicker

A painful, bony bump on the inside of a foot... they can develop in many different ways... such as stress, arthritis or genetics.. causing normal activities to become hard.

Bunion removal surgeries can be performed to help with a solution, but the new lapiplasty bunion procedure is the first to fix all three planes on a foot, making that annoying bunion less likely to return.

Dr. Ryan Putnam is a foot and ankle surgeon with Black Hills Orthopedic and Spine Center.

"Traditional bunion surgery has problems with multiple operations, multiple ways of doing it and a lot of lack of predictability. And part of that is the lack of ability to weight-bear early on," said Putnam.

Patients can be back on their feet within seven days, where as normal procedures can take up to multiple weeks. And more importantly, normal procedures don't hold up as well overtime.

"But really the ability to correct the deformity and have it hold up and to heal in a faster manner is the reason for lapiplasty. With the result more predictable you can be on your foot sooner and be out of work or out of your regular activities for less time," said Putnam.

Doctors all over are wanting to learn the high successful procedure, and Putnam has trained 40 physicians in the country and two foot doctors in Rapid City.

"There's a huge demand for it and if you look at bunion surgery nationally, there's roughly 400,000 procedures done annually, so it's a big problem," said Putnam

And Putnam says for people with pesky symptoms such as:

"Pain in shoes.. and who has tried wider shoes, spacers, sleeves.."

There is a now a better solution.