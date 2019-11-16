New arena to be called 'The Monument'

The new arena at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center now has a name.

In press conference on Saturday, officials unveiled the winner of the naming rights at the ground breaking ceremony.

It will be called 'The Monument'. The naming rights were awarded to Monument Health - the newly re-branded organization replacing Regional Health.

“This naming rights agreement is a great win for all parties,” said Craig Baltzer, executive director of the Civic Center. “Our mission has always been to provide Rapid City and Black Hills residents and visitors with a great, memorable and enriching experience. Where our patrons can enjoy a user-friendly facility for entertainment, concerts, plays, conventions, sporting events, and civic gatherings. Monument Health continues to make a strong statement of commitment to Rapid City and the entire Black Hills Area. And the name provides a strong, durable identity for the facility, including our new arena. It seemed like a natural fit.”

With an agreement of $3.6 million, The Monument will be the name for at least the next 10 years.

“We are thrilled to have our new name associated with memories that will be created at The Monument,” said Paulette Davidson, Monument Health President and CEO. “The Rushmore Plaza Civic Center has long been known as a place to gather and experience sporting events, performances, the arts and more. We hope family and friends come together at The Monument to create memories that will be associated with our name.”

Two others proposal were submitted but ultimately Monument won the contract.

The naming will begin in 2021.