New airport grants to boost infrastructure

Rapid City Regional Airport one of more than 80 airports across the nation that will be receiving money for major infrastructure development, including three in South Dakota.

U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine L. Chao announced that airports in 35 states will be receiving supplemental grants to improve infrastructure.

Rapid City Regional Airport, Sioux Falls Joe Foss Field, and Watertown Regional Airport will all be receiving money-- $20.7 million dollars in total

Rapid City is slated for $2 million dollars to replace the two oldest jet bridges and the bidding for the projects will likely be local.

"It's really good for the state of South Dakota, it's good economic development," said Patrick Dame, Executive Director of Rapid City Regional Airport. "It's money that, you know, will likely hire contractors in our communities do to the work."

This supplemental grant is from the Department of Transportation and will flow via the F.A.A. to the airports across the country.