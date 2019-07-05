New age recommendation for HPV vaccine

A panel from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices is now recommending the H-P-V vaccine for all people between the ages of 27 to 45.

The vaccine is designed to prevent a type of cancer that is transmitted through sexual contact.

Originally the vaccine was recommended for preteens, but now the health advisory committee says that it could be beneficial for older age groups.

Currently, it's a two-part vaccination for people in the younger bracket, but for adults, it will be a three-part vaccine.

"Several randomized studies have been done across several countries most of which are first world countries. The age group of 27 to 45 will actually benefit from protection just as the younger age group if they have not been exposed," says Dr. Jennifer Williamson.

Dr. Williamson says that it's important for patients between the ages of 27 to 45 to discuss the importance of the vaccine with their doctor.