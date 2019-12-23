New SNAP rule could leave thousands without benefits

The Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program benefits more than 40 million people across the U.S.

George Rokusek is the Western Operations Manager for Feeding South Dakota.

"Individuals that go through the supplemental nutritional assistance program which is SNAP formerly known as food stamps. They get assistance from the government and it can be, it's based on their income, family size, and all those requirements," said Rokusek.

But those requirements are changing.

Starting April first of 2020 the new rule will restrict states from exempting certain "work-eligible adults" who don't have dependents. Adults who aren't working at least 20 hours per week will be limited in the amount of assistance they can get in a three-year period.

The new rule will leave more than 600,000 people out of SNAP around the nation and it especially affects South Dakota.

"Based on articles that I've read is South Dakota will be one of the three most impacted states based on the percentages of people that are served," said Rokusek.

According to the Department of Social Services, more than 70,000 people in South Dakota use SNAP every month.

"When they need help it doesn't go away just because a program was cut. It stays there and we'll be expected to pick up part of that loss for those individuals. They'll have to rely on other agencies with Feeding South Dakota being one of them," said Rokusek.

When April comes around, Feeding South Dakota will be looking at how the new rules affect the community and increase the need for donations.