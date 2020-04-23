New SD coronavirus infections continue to hover around 100

COVID-19 confirmed infections continue to pile up in Minnehaha County; 81 of South Dakota's 98 new cases in the last day. No new deaths were reported.

The coronavirus has not taken hold in West River counties; again no new cases have been reported. Minnehaha County has the most with 1,636; followed by nearby Lincoln County with 110 cases. The most West River is 11, in Pennington County.

South Dakota now has 1,956 people who contracted the novel coronavirus. While 1,064 of them have recovered, there are still 58 people hospitalized with the virus.

South Dakota has tested 14,065 people for COVID-19; with 12,109 tests coming back negative.

You can delve into the state's COVID-19 data by going to the South Dakota Department of Health.

People seeking information on COVID-19 should make sure it comes from verifiable, accurate sources, such as the Centers for Disease Control and the South Dakota Department of Health.

