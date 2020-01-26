New Restaurant set to open soon in Deadwood

A new high-end dining and bar experience is about to take Deadwood by storm in the coming weeks. Snitches, a unique restaurant and bar concept based on the prohibition era is set to open in Tin Lizzie's in Deadwood.

Chef and Sommelier Tucker Walton brings years of experience throughout the country to the northern hills. His creative cuisine and knack for wine and craft cocktails promises to be a tremendous addition to the Deadwood dining scene.

On In the Kitchen with Eric Gardner, Chef Tucker prepared a beef braise which was absolutely amazing! Layers of flavors and textures that turned what could've been an ordinary beef stew into something special!