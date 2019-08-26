New Horace Mann Elementary School teacher excited for her first year

One teacher at Horace Mann Elementary School is getting ready to tackle teaching her own classroom for the first time.

Kelsey Newman and her husband were raised in Arkansas, but when her husband joined the Air Force, they moved to South Dakota where she finished her teaching degree at Black Hills State.

Newman said she is beyond excited to start her career as a teacher at Horace Mann and to meet her students for the first time.

She was also excited to put together her classroom for the first time, focusing on making it colorful and inviting.

"And I really think it's important for the kid's as well because it does create that 'home-y' feeling to where they want to come to school every day," says Newman. "You know, if you think about it, for some kids this their safe place, you know when they come here to school."

An open house was held Monday, where students and parents met their teachers. School in Rapid City starts on Wednesday.