New HP troopers include three West River graduates

Nine new recruits officially become South Dakota Highway Patrol troopers at a graduation ceremony Thursday.

Graduating recruits and their duty stations are: Brandon Akron, Mobridge; Jordan Anderson, Presho; Jonathan Barthel, Milbank; Kellen Hood, Belle Fourche; David Koch, Aberdeen; James Linn, Sturgis; Jordan Moses, Pierre; Mason Ostenson, Belle Fourche; Blake Richters, Pierre.

For Class 61, graduation is the culmination of a one-year period which started with the recruits making the initial application to the Highway Patrol. After being selected, the recruits completed eight months of training which included basic law enforcement training, attending the South Dakota Highway Patrol Recruit Academy and finally, field training.

“It is not easy to become a Highway Patrol trooper, but we want to prepare them for any situation they might face,” says Craig Price, secretary of the state Department of Public Safety.

“These recruits bring their own backgrounds, life experiences and skills to the Highway Patrol,” says Price. “Each of them will help make the patrol stronger and better able to meet the needs of the public.”

At the end of graduation, the new troopers will receive their patrol cars.

