New COVID-19 infections double in South Dakota

After two days with relative small numbers of new COVID-19 cases, South Dakota's daily rate doubles.

The state reported 66 confirmed coronavirus infections Wednesday morning. That is up from 27 the day before and 29 on Monday. The number of active cases has also climbed a little, up eight to 781.

One new death was reported in Minnehaha County; which has 56 of the state's 84 fatalities.

South Dakota now has 6,419 positive COVID-19 cases, with the majority (3,550) in Minnehaha County. Pennington County has 475, nine of them reported Wednesday. Lyman County has a small spike with six new cases. Also reporting at least one new case are the West River counties of Oglala Lakota, Todd, Lawrence, and Mellette.

