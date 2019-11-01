New Black Hills wedding venue all about the views

There's a lot that goes into planning a wedding from the flowers, the dress, and picking the perfect venue. One recent bride went looking for the latter and realized there wasn't much to pick from when it comes to size and modern in style.

That's when The Barn at Aspen Acres was born. It was created by Tia Berens and her husband last year.

"We went to architects at the end of August. We got bank approval probably October. We got the contractor involved and started bid process of January last year, so we haven't even been a whole year and then we broke ground in March of this year and were completed by the first week of August," said Berens.

It's only been a few months in the business, but things are booming. If you're thinking of a bigger than average wedding, the building can comfortably fit 400 guests.

For Berens, the location is all about the views.

"We had a really blank slate property and we really thought the views here were unbeatable. We were able to get 40 acres of property that basically has no development around it and very few trees but we thought 'hey, we can put trees on the property we can't get the views from other places.' So for us, what really sets us apart, is the views of the Black Hills and the perfectly framed Crow Peak," said Berens.

It's the perfect spot to stay all day long.

"They can get ready up in the bridal loft. They move right to the ceremony that's right out front, which is versatile space. If they don't have their ceremony here, it can be used for a cocktail hour or games, all of that, and then they can move their party inside to the reception."

Even though things just started going for the owners, they have some big plans for the area and the property.

"Phase two for us would be putting in some cabins. We want to keep the modern black and white aesthetic, be able to Airbnb and bring people here to our area here in Spearfish. A retreat center, something smaller so we can hold some smaller conferences, would also be a huge thing for us in the winter months."

If you're engaged and looking for a venue, spots at The Barn at Aspen Acres are filling up fast with only 5 Saturdays open from May to October of 2020.

"We have a lot of Fridays, it allows you to have a full weekend of celebration, so Friday Saturday Sunday we will take weddings, but Saturdays are definitely booking fast."

Pricing varies for each event and the season, so make sure to contact Berens, a recent bride herself, if you have any questions.

"That alone puts me into a market where I can help you. I know the best vendors, I know what you're going through emotionally and the exciting times, so I think that that's what sets me apart for sure from other venues."

Berens is ready to take on any holiday office party or conference this winter. There are also a few events happening there to bring people to the new site.

A Fall Festival is going on Friday and Saturday featuring nonprofits in the area. There's also a Holiday Flea Market later this month and a New Years' Eve Queen City Ball. Tickets for that event go on sale Monday, November 4.

For a full list of events, click here.