Nerdy Nuts gets political with their new peanut butter

After going viral, the Rapid City-based company Nerdy Nuts is spreading like peanut butter.

The small-batch peanut butter producer is cranking out special twelve dollar jars featuring four of the most popular 2020 Presidential Candidates, each with a flavor to match.

Each flavor inspiration is created with the candidates' self-professed tastes in mind.

Donald Trump's flavor is vanilla cookies and cream. Bernie Sanders' brand, "Fuel the Bern," has cinnamon and raisins.

Joe Biden's is sprinkled with chocolate chips. And Elizabeth Warren's flavor incorporates strawberries, frosting, and sprinkles based on the Senator's love for The Simpsons.

With over seven hundred orders already, this handmade peanut butter is an online sensation.

Erika Peterson is the co-founder of Nerdy Nuts.

"I just honestly thought this would be a fun spin on our peanut butter. Everybody knows us as the Ben and Jerry's of peanut butter," says Peterson. "I thought this would be cute and fun and light-hearted and it would give people a way to kinda socialize and talk about the politics without it being so serious."

These limited-edition jars are only available for a brief time online so you "butter" hurry if you want to snag your favorite flavor.