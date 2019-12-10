Need a meal or food during the holiday season? A new food calendar makes it easy

Launched by the 211 HelpLine Center six weeks ago -- this food calendar lists locations and times when free meals are served each day in Rapid City.

In Pennington County, 37% of people who are food insecure earn too much to qualify for government food assistance programs.

Executive Director for the Black Hills Community Works Foundation, Liz Hamburg said after working with organizations the past 3 years, they identified 13 geographic areas in Rapid City that are considered a "food desert" -- where access to cheap, nutritional food is limited.

So this calendar was created, as a tool to connect families with agencies steering people towards food resources in the community.

"The calendar itself is new, so by going to the 211 website you can find each day where food is available, either as a pantry location to pick up some groceries or for a hot meal that is being served," said Hamburg.

Hamburg said since they awarded a $50,000 grant to feeding South Dakota in 2018, access to mobile food pantries increased nearly 400 percent.

4,540 children in Pennington County are considered food insecure, and when school is not in session during holiday breaks or in the summer, the need is often greater.

"If they're in the school district they have meals 5 days a week, and so on the weekends and holidays coming up, those guaranteed meals aren't there. So the community, Feeding South Dakota, Youth and Family Services and many other organizations, everyone comes together and feeds where they can and tries to fill those gaps, because there are more families in need during the winter time," said Founder and Director of Fork Real Community Cafe, Rhonda Pearcy.

Pearcy emphasized: If your family is in need, don't be afraid to read out and utilize the 211 phone number.

The Fork Real Community Cafe is one option listed on the food calendar. They are open from 11 am to 1:30 pm Monday through Friday, and Sundays 11 am to 2 pm.

To access the food calendar, click here.

For more information on other food resources in Pennington County, click here.