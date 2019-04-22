Nebraska flood recovery continues

The federal Natural Resources Conversation Service is providing money to plant cover crops on damaged farmland.

The aid is aimed at recovery work on cropland directly affected by the severe weather in March. The highest priority cropland includes land that can't be planted with a cash crop and/or can't be harvested this year.

Experts say cover crops prevent erosion, improve soil's physical and biological properties, supply nutrients, suppress weeds, improve the availability of soil water and break pest cycles. Cover crops have grazing potential and can help stabilize repair work.

Producers are encouraged to apply by May 17 or June 21 at their local U.S. Department of Agriculture Service Center. Information also can be obtained online.

The Nebraska Cattlemen is offering financial aid to cattle producers affected by the bomb cyclone storm that struck the state last month.

The group says applicants must have operations in counties or tribal areas falling under emergency or disaster declarations made by the Nebraska governor or the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency. Applicants must demonstrate genuine need and that their assets aren't adequate to rebuild from the damage suffered.