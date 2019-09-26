Nearly $47 million awarded for statewide environmental projects

Gov. Kristi Noem says the state Board of Water and Natural Resources has approved nearly $47 million for water, wastewater, watershed and solid waste projects. The board met on Thursday, Sept. 26 in Pierre.

The $46,933,000 total includes $925,000 in grants and $46,008,000 in low-interest loans, with $550,000 in principal forgiveness.

The grants and loans awarded by the board are administered through the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR).

"I am pleased to announce that this financial assistance is available," said Gov. Noem. "These grant and loan awards will result in upgraded storm water, wastewater and drinking water systems, new landfill cells and equipment, and enhanced protection of the environment."

Belle Fourche was awarded a grant of $105,000 for landfill scale replacement. Custer Fall River Waste Management District was also awarded a grant of $80,000 to purchase a landfill compactor. The rest of the loans and grants were awarded to other locations in eastern South Dakota.