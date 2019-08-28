Natural dog treats from Brutus & Barnaby recalled for possible salmonella risk

Some natural pig ear treats are being recalled due to possible salmonella contamination.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced Wednesday, Aug. 28 all variations of Pig Ears for Dogs, made by Brutus & Barnaby out of Clearwater, Florida, are being recalled for potential salmonella contamination. Salmonella can affect both animals eating the treats, as well as humans who handle them, especially if they do not wash their hands after handling contaminated treats.

The FDA says pets with salmonella may be lethargic and have diarrhea, which might be bloody, fever, and vomiting. Some pets may experience a decreased appetite, fever, and abdominal pain. Any pets showing these symptoms who may have consumed the recalled treats should be taken to a vet as soon as possible.

Bags of the pig ear treats were sold nationwide via amazon.com, chewy.com, Brutusandbarnaby.com, and at the brick and mortar store, Natures Food Patch, in Clearwater. The product was sold in four different sizes (8 count, 12 count, 25 count, and 100 count).

Consumers who bought the treats should throw away any remaining treats and contact the place of purchase for a full refund. Those with questions should call Brutus & Barnaby at 1-800-489-0970.

