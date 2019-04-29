National day focuses on plight of shelter pets

About 6.5 million companion animals a year are sent to shelters across the country, according to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

Tuesday, April 30, is National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day, when we are reminded of the millions of pets waiting for that perfect family. People are encouraged to contact their local animal shelter to see about adopting a pet.

Here is a list of local animal shelters you can visit:

• Humane Society of the Black Hills, Rapid City

• Oglala Pet Project, Kyle

• Twin City Animal Shelter , Lead

• Battle Mountain Humane Society, Hot Springs

• Western Hills Humane Society, Spearfish

• Sturgis/Meade County Animal Shelter, Sturgis

• Sheridan Dog and Cat Shelter, Sheridan, Wyo.

• Second Chance Sheridan Cat Rescue, Sheridan, Wyo.

• Rest Easy My Friend Canine Rescue and Sanctuary, Gillette, Wyo.

• City/County Animal Shelter, Gillette, Wyo.

Experts suggest you pick a pet that has a personality that fits well with yours. And don’t pass by that older pet. They are usually already house-trained and can quickly bond with you, just like a puppy.

If you can’t adopt, that’s OK. There are other ways you can help shelter pets.

• Volunteer to work at a shelter (exercising the pets, caring for them)

• Donate items (ask your local shelter what the needs are)

• Donate money (shelter can use it for medical bills, food)

Several of us at KEVN and KOTA TV are proud to call shelter pets “family” and here’s why:

Snickers – Kayleigh Schmidt, GMKT and Noon KOTA TV anchor

“We adopted Snickers from the Humane Society of the Black Hills about ten years ago. As you can see by her choice of bed, she’s a little weird but that’s what makes her such a great pet!”

Baby Kitty – Jack Caudill, assistant news director/evening anchor

“While technically not a shelter pet, this wretched beast was found abandoned and rescued from behind my mother-in-law’s air conditioner as a kitten. My wife brought it home without asking me and now he lives at our house. You won’t find a more beautiful story than that.”

Watson – Jen Blake, assignment editor

“Our house was too quiet! With an older cat who likes to lay in the sun and a middle-age dog who sometimes plays and sometimes sleeps, we decided a kitten would add some spice to our lives. We were right!”

Jingle and Stormy – Jack Siebold, digital content manager

“When my wife saw the terrier Jingle, we had to adopt, especially when he immediately bonded with her. Then we realized Stormy had been brought into the shelter with Jingle. We just couldn’t separate the pair.”

If you have a great shelter pet and want to tell us why, add it to our Facebook posts on KOTA Territory and Black Hills Fox.

