September 14 is National Wildlife Day! It's designed to encourage awareness and education of all wildlife species.

That includes a focus on endangered animals being rescued and preserved around the world.

The day also highlights the importance of understanding conservation and preservation because for wildlife to exist they need a stable habitat. Here in the Black Hills, Bear Country U.S.A. is providing stable habitat for local wildlife for people not only to see them but to learn about them.

"We're pretty fortunate here in the Black Hills to have this wildlife around us all the time," Shaunda Gednalske with Bear Country U.S.A. "Being up here at Bear Country everyday, we get to show and teach everybody about these animals that they might not see in their area or that some of them like the elk who stay up in the higher elevations you might not see on a regular basis."

Bear Country U.S.A. is open for the rest of the year, their hours for September are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information you visit Bear Country U.S.A.

