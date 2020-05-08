National Guard helicopter training inspires team spirit

There were helicopters flying, and live fire smoke ascending in Custer State Park Friday--the South Dakota National Guard aviation unit was going through the annual wildland fire training, and this was specifically for aerial water delivery practice.

The exercise was held near Blue Bell gate off Highway 87, which is why there was some smoke visible in that area on Friday.

Each helicopter was manned by a 4-man crew. Each turn, they released a hefty 560 gallons of water at various fire targets.

Ray Bubb, South Dakota Fire Aviation Officer, says this practice is done every year, and they are getting that teamwork spirit together with this exercise.