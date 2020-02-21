Thank a caregiver on National Caregiver Day!

Caregivers can range from certified nursing assistants, to nurses, to taking care of a family member in need.

Feb. 21 is National Caregiver Day, so KOTA Territory went to Westhills Village to talk with some caregivers themselves.

Connie Hayes has been a registered nurse since 2013 and said caring for others and building relationships makes residents feel like family at the end of the day.

"The people that we're taking care of that are the elderly population, they have taken care of so many people for so long, I mean you get to know their history when you're working here. I talk to them and they give me their story. Then as you watch them get older, they just need somebody to take care of the them the way they took care of everybody else. So, I wouldn't be anywhere else now," said Hayes.

She said Westhills Village gave her the confidence to fulfill her dream as a caregiver.

