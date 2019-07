A Sioux Falls man has been identified as the person who died Sunday, July 14, afternoon in a tractor crash northwest of Tea.

A 1930 Minneapolis-Moline tractor was mowing the ditches along 269th Street in Lincoln County. The tractor was eastbound in the north ditch when it rolled over onto the driver.

The driver, Eugene Waack, 74, was the only passenger of the tractor. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

South Dakota's Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.