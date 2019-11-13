Name released in Dewey County fatal crash

A 61-year-old Mission, South Dakota man has been identified as the person who died Saturday night in a two-vehicle crash west of Ridgeview.

A semi-truck was slowing down on U.S. Highway 212 to make a turn when a pickup hit the semi, causing the truck to roll in the ditch.

The driver of the pickup, Roger Allen, was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene. Allen was not wearing a seatbelt.

Thaddeus Allen, 16, of Mission, South Dakota, was the passenger and only received minor injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt. The semi-truck driver, Brett Watson, 45, of Emporia, Kansas was not injured.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.