A Spearfish man has been identified as the person who died early Sunday in a one-vehicle crash east of Newell.

Todd Bakeberg, 55, was driving a truck on U.S. Highway 212 when the truck went across the road and rolled in the ditch. Bakeberg was thrown from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

He was not wearing a seat belt and was the only person involved in the crash.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.