NICU babies celebrated their first Halloween in style

The Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Regional Health celebrated Halloween in a creative way.

Babies in the NICU were dressed up in costumes designed by the nursing staff which included: a cupcake, cow, and Wrigley's Doublemint Gum for twins.

All the costumes were handmade and purchased by the Women's and Children's Float Pool Registered Nurses's.

The nursing staff wanting to do something special for parents to help cope with their baby being in the NICU over the holiday.

"Any opportunity that we can have to shed some joy and happiness to kind of take their minds off of the stress was our goal," said Registered Nurse, Emily Leon.

"It's just something fun to do and celebrate Halloween since they're going to be here for Halloween," said Registered Nurse, Lindsey Gallagher.

The nursing staff said they found the idea off Pinterest, an online application that allows people to share pictures and ideas.

Once they decided on costumes, they went to Hobby Lobby and made them unique for each patient.