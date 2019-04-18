NDN Collective partners with ACLU to sue against the state for riot boosting laws

The ACLU is suing the state over two criminal riot statutes and the new "riot boosting" law passed in late March. They are suing for infringement on the First Amendment.

In 2016, hundreds of people went to North Dakota to protest against the construction of the Dakota Access pipeline, including Nick Tilsen.

"People standing in front of machinery and stopping it from digging

and preventing construction from happening because we think construction in the south is illegal. And on top of that not only being illegal, it's a danger to the environment and a danger to the health of the people," NDN Collective President & CEO Nick Tilsen said.

Tilsen was arrested and charged with a felony for rioting. However, his charge was later reduced and he received unsupervised probation for a year.

So, when Governor Kristi Noem signed SB 189 into law, allowing the state to sue any person or organization for encouraging a protest where acts of violence occur, or "riot boosting;" Tilsen partnered with the ACLU.

The ACLU is suing the state for threatening activists' freedom of speech with fines and criminal penalties.

Tilsen says the problem with the law is that it's too vague. He says anyone who starts a Facebook or a GoFundMe page about protesting could be criminalized.

However, State Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg said people have the right to protest and the laws do not infringe upon their first amendment.

"I think the court will rule on it in our favor here at the district court level, the federal district court. Obviously, either side has the right to look at an appeal, to the eight circuit court of appeals, if they lose. We'll see how it goes," Ravnsborg said.

When she signed the bills, Noem said the laws ensure the safety and efficiency of pipeline construction while supporting constitutional rights.

Tilsen says he wants the laws to be repealed entirely. He says Americans gained more rights because of protests in the past.

"It was organizers and protesters who took the risk to do that and it made this country better. So, trying to limit our ability to do that is a threat to this entire democracy," Tilsen said.

Currently, seven states have protest laws. North Dakota passed a few laws increasing prison time and fines for protesters after the 2016 Dakota Access Pipeline protests.