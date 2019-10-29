NCAA allows profit from name, image, likeness

The NCAA Board of Governors made significant changes to their long-standing rules regarding student-athletes profiting off of their own name, image, and likeness.

In a press release, the NCAA said, "the NCAA's top governing board voted unanimously to permit students participating in athletics the opportunity to benefit from the use of their name, image and likeness in a manner consistent with the collegiate model."

This means that student-athletes will be able to make money off of marketing and branding themselves, and their talents. The biggest impact will be on powerhouse Division I programs, but this decision will also affect local Division II schools, like the South Dakota School of Mines, and their conference, the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference.

"The NCAA has a federated structure of governance, which means all three divisions select their own rules," said Chris Grahm, the commissioner for the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference. "Typically, in major issues like this, the three divisions would align and see things similarly. So, while I believe that the rules will likely be uniform across all three divisions, the differences between Division I and Division II really will only come in the frequency and instances that we see this applied."

South Dakota School of Mines Athletic Director Mike Lueken thinks that the decision is a good thing and that it will elevate Division II athletics.

"It will create exposure for the institution, for the athletic department, that particular sport, and that individual," said Joel Lueken, the South Dakota School of Mines Athletic Director.

Lueken is all for any exposure for athletes and their institutions. He knows that these changes cannot be made overnight.

"We're going to go through a process on what are best practices, and there will be rules, bylaws, regulations that we'll have to follow," said Lueken.

These rules are scheduled to be implemented in January 2021 and will likely trickle down to Division II athletics in years to come.