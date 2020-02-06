NASA spacesuit technology is being designed in Rapid City

The team at the school is working on the development of a wearable and wireless body sensor system with the ability to be powered remotely.

This technology will be used to monitor astronauts.

This is all to help with the 2030 NASA mission to Mars because before they take off, better spacesuits are essential.

Dr. Zhengtao Zhu is part of the materials development team making lightweight and flexible fabrics that can be used to sense movement.

"Traditionally, sensors are made of silicone tips for example. They are rigged and they are sort of difficult to integrate with clothes with a human body and this type of lightweight soft materials and the purpose would make it more conformable with the human body, soft substrate, and make it more easy to integrate and use," said Zhu.

And the materials are only part of the process... there is also an electrical side.

The sensors in development at Mines would allow for suits with a wireless network of sensors that would capture and transmit the health data of astronauts back to Earth in real-time.

Important vital signs such as heart rate, blood oxygen level, blood pressure, breathing volume, and skin temperature are tracked, along with the movement of each astronaut.

Dr. Sayan Roy says that the wireless sensors will allow for much more flexibility in the spacesuit design.

"What we are doing is we are mostly focusing on the wireless communication part. There are several aspects of wireless communication in this project like when there are sensors, new kind of sensors that Dr. Zhu team is developing, we want to communicate and take the data from those sensors wirelessly," said Roy.

The team aims to finish the project by the end of 2020, but they are looking at the possiblity of extending the process for one more year.

