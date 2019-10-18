NASA astronauts prepare for 1st all-female spacewalk

File: NASA's first all-women spacewalk will take place early Friday morning. (Source: NASA via CNN)
Updated: Fri 4:13 AM, Oct 18, 2019

(CNN) - NASA's first all-women spacewalk will take place early Friday morning.

Astronauts Christina Koch and Jessica Meir will leave the International Space Station for six-and-a-half hours.

It will be the 221st spacewalk to support the station, but the first with exclusively female astronauts,

Meir and Koch will replace a battery unit that never came back on after new lithium-ion batteries were installed on October 11. They'll be supported by crew members inside the station.

The spacewalk is expected to start at about 7:50 a.m. Eastern time.

NASA expects it to take five or six hours.

Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus