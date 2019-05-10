My Waste App name change to Recycle Coach

Effective June 14, The Rapid City Solid Waste App 'My Waste' will undergo a name change to 'Recycle Coach'.

Beginning the week of May 6, residents subscribing to the app should be receiving notifications to go to their app store and download 'Recycle Coach', with invitations to complete the set-up process.

Once set-up is complete, all collection and reminders for future notifications from the City's Solid Waste Division will be automatically turned on and subscribers can then delete the 'My Waste' app.

Any questions, please contact Beth-Anne Ferley with the City's Solid Waste Division at 355-3496 or e-mail at beth-anne.ferley@rcgov.org.