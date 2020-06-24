Music on Main continues on in Sturgis

While Summer Nights may not be going on. One Northern Hills town is still rocking on.

Music on Main in Sturgis has its weekly event on Wednesdays at Rally Point.

This was the fourth week for Music on Main and Dirty Word took the stage.

If you aren't wanting to listen to music but still want to get outdoors they also offer the Mountain Bike Race Series.

"We mark and flag the course prior to the event and we change the ride we each week. Riders go throughout the course it is roughly 10 miles each week," Says Kristi Cammack

Music on Main runs until July 22nd