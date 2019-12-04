Multiple victims reported in active shooter situation at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard

Multiple victims have been reported in an active shooter situation at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard.

Sources tell Hawaii News Now that several civilians are among the gunshot victims.

The base is on lockdown and a PA system is urging people to take cover. Base personnel also received text messages alerting them of the situation.

Witnesses tell Hawaii News Now that the shooting happened at Drydock 2.

First responders were called to the scene about 2:30 p.m.

A spokesman said the situation is still unfolding, but it wasn’t immediately clear if a gunman was being sought.

