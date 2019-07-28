3 dead in shooting at California garlic festival; suspect killed by police

Police say a food festival in Gilroy, Calif., was still an active scene late Sunday night after at least three people died in a mass shooting.

Video posted to social media shows people fleeing after hearing gunshots at the Garlic Festival in Gilroy, Calif. (Source: CNN)

The annual Gilroy Garlic Festival was wrapping up when gun shots were heard at Christmas Hill Park around 5:41 p.m., according to the Gilroy Police Department.

Officers engaged the suspect, who had an unknown type of rifle, in less than a minute. Social media shows people rushing from the scene with pops in the background. Warning, there is some adult language in the clip.

Police Chief Scot Smithee confirmed in a press conference that three people were killed and at least 15 were injured in the shooting. He said the gunfire appears to have been random.

The gunman was shot and killed by officers, according to Smithee.

Local media reports the family of a 6-year-old boy named Steven Romero identified him as one of the deceased.

“He had his whole life to live,” the boy’s father told KNTV. “He was only 6.”

The boy’s mother and grandmother were also injured in the shooting, according to KRON. His mother was shot in the hand and stomach but is expected to survive.

Evenny Reyes of Gilroy, 13, spent the day at the festival with her friends and some relatives, according to the San Jose Mercury News. She described the chaotic scene to the newspaper.

“We were just leaving and we saw a guy with a bandana wrapped around his leg because he got shot. And there were people on the ground, crying,” Evenny said. “There was a little kid hurt on the ground. People were throwing tables and cutting fences to get out.”

Witnesses reported a second suspect, but police say it’s unclear if that person opened fire or instead assisted the now-deceased suspect.

Smithee says the suspect(s) cut through the fence in order to gain access to the festival and did not go through security.

No motive is known at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom tweeted about the shooting Sunday night, calling it “nothing short of horrific.”

President Donald Trump also tweeted about the incident, encouraging those in the vicinity to "be careful and safe."

The San Francisco Field Division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is assisting local police.

Sunday was the last day of the three-day festival. The festival attracts about 100,000 people over the three days. Gilroy is about 30 miles southeast of San Jose.

