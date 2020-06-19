Multimedia Journalist

KOTA and KEVN are looking for a dynamic reporter who can do it all: shoot, write, produce, report and anchor.

The candidate must be able to enterprise stories, have a great work ethic and be ready to contribute to the top news team in western South Dakota. The position isn't just about television but great storytelling on a variety of digital platforms. AS MMJ, you'll not only report everyday but also train to produce and anchor so when opportunities arise -- you'll be ready to meet the challenge.

Responsibilities include but are not limited to the following:

- shoot, write and edit local stories

- use editorial judgment to determine content of local newscasts.

- use social media to engage with community and help generate contacts and story ideas

- post daily to all digital platforms and social media including attaching images and streaming video

- interview subjects and research facts for credibility

- produce and anchor newscasts as assigned

- follow clothing and appearance guidelines

- collaborate with news managers, producers and reporters for content and newscast development

- edit video and stories for broadcast

- participate in community events and make public appearances on behalf of the station as assigned

- must have a good driving record

Requirements:

- Must be able to handle on-air responsibilities

- Must be a strong writer with solid news judgment

Send cover letter, resume and demo reel to:

About KOTA/KEVN:

KOTA and KEVN are the ABC and FOX affiliates in Rapid City at the base of the beautiful Black Hills of South Dakota. KOTA and KEVN and the market leaders for local news, sports and weather and recently moved in to a new, state of the art facility. KOTA and KEVN feature separate brands. Both stations cover the Black Hills area of South Dakota as well as parts of eastern Wyoming. Our teams produce six daily newscasts and six weekend newscasts.

About Gray Television:

Gray Television supports local community interests by providing quality television broadcasting and exceptional service in each market we serve. Gray owns and/or operates television stations and leading digital properties in 93 television markets including the first or second highest rated television station in 85 markets. We are an unmatched broadcast pioneer that keeps getting bigger and better.

We constantly strive for excellence. Through upgrading to the latest technology and seeking new ways to stay on top in our markets, we focus on training and development of the best and brightest employees in the business.