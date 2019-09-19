Names released in multi-vehicle crash leaving three teens dead near Woonsocket

Names of the teenage victims in a weekend crash near Woonsocket on Saturday, Sept. 14 have been released.

A 2000 Oldsmobile Alero was eastbound on South Dakota Highway 34 preparing to turn north onto South Dakota Highway 37. The vehicle collided with a 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer that was westbound on Highway 34. The Alero spun around and collided with a 2011 Chevrolet Impala that was at the stop sign on Highway 37.

All of the male passengers of the Alera were pronounced dead at the scene. They are 15-year-old Jordan Klich, 14-year-old Kristian Kesary, and 14-year-old Dylan Klich. They are all from Woonsocket.

Fourteen-year-old Coen Harvey, also from Woonsocket, was transported to the Mitchell hospital with serious non-life threatening injuries.

Cynthia Peterson, 46, of Mitchell, was the driver of the Trailblazer. She also was taken to the Mitchell hospital with serious non-life threatening injuries.

The two occupants in the third vehicle were not injured. They were the driver, 43-year-old Abel Hernandez, and the passenger, 35-year-old Ana Hernandez, both of Huron.

All those involved were wearing seatbelts.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash. All information is preliminary at this time.

The Highway Patrol is part of the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.